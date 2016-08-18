UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
Aug 18 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) says:
* Q2 net profit fell 47 percent year on year to 9.1 billion roubles ($142.3 million);
* Q2 adjusted OIBDA down 4.3 percent year on year to 40.9 billion roubles;
* Q2 OIBDA margin at 37.8 percent versus 41.6 percent in Q2 2015;
* Q2 revenue up 5.3 percent year on year to 108.1 billion roubles;
* Cuts FY 2016 revenue growth forecast to 2-3 pct from more than 4 pct;
* Lowers FY 2016 adjusted OIBDA outlook, sees it falling 4 pct (previous forecast: -2 pct to +1 pct). Further company coverage: ($1 = 63.9650 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $