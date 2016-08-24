Aug 24 Russia's Polymetal International Plc says:

* H1 adjusted EBITDA down 1 percent y/y;

* Remains on track to meet its 2016 production guidance Of 1.26 million ounces of gold equivalent;

* Reduces its year capital expenditure guidance to $310 million from $350 million;

* H1 revenue down by 8 percent to $593 million;

* 2016 H1 net earnings up to $164 million from $98 million in H1 2015;

* Interim dividend of $0.09 per share representing 30 percent of the Group's underlying net earnings for 1H 2016 is proposed by the Board. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)