PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 30
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 30 AFK Sistema PAO says:
* Q2 net profit at 149 million roubles (Q2 2015: 15.2 billion roubles);
* Q2 OIBDA at 46.2 billion roubles (Q2 2015: 43.3 billion roubles);
* Q2 revenue at 177.1 billion roubles (Q2 2015: 164 billion roubles);
* Cash position at 38.8 billion roubles, excluding 8.5 billion roubles represented by deposits, as of June 30, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.