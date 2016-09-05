Sept 5 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters:

* There is no consensus inside OPEC whether Iran has already reached pre-sanctions level

* We understand low oil prices are not good for production or consumers

* We need to choose a month which will be benchmark for production freeze

* Benchmark month could be from second half of 2016

* Russia ready to accept any month proposed

* Important for other countries to support the proposal

* We will discuss these issues in Algeria

* Oil prices should make projects profitable and attract investments

* Says discussed different options, including oil output cuts (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Katya Golubkova)