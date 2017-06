Jan 26 Russia's Petropavlovsk Plc says:

* 2016 gold output at 416,000 troy ounce, in line with revised 2016 guidance but down from 504,100 ounces in 2015;

* Full year gold sales of 400,000 oz at average price of $1,222 per oz;

* Sees 2017 gold output at between 420,000-460,000 ounces;

* Sees 2017 capex at $100-110 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)