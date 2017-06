Jan 26 Russia's Polymetal says:

* Q4 gold production 285,000 of troy ounce, up 30 percent y/y, while silver output down 3 percent to 7.0 million oz;

* Q4 revenue rose 34 percent y/y to $524 million;

* Sees production at 1.40 million ounces and 1.55 million ounces of gold equivalent in 2017 and 2018, respectively;

* Sees 2017 cash costs at $600-650 per oz, capital expenditures at $370 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)