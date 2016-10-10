UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Oct 10 New car sales in Russia fell 10.9 percent year-on-year to 125,568 vehicles in September, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) lobby group said on Monday.
"With nine months of the year completed, the market has finally crossed the 1 million threshold," said Joerg Schreiber, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee.
"This is maybe not quite what we had hoped for at this point, but more than some pessimists had predicted for the whole year." (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources