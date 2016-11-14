Nov 14 Russian bank VTB CFO Herbert Moos told journalists:

* VTB retains aspiration to earn around 50 billion roubles ($754 million) in 2016.

* Expects cost of risk for 2016 to be around 2 percent.

* Plans to hit net interest margin target of around 4 percent. Further company coverage: ($1 = 66.3140 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)