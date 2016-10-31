Oct 31 Russia's miner Petropavlovsk Plc said:

* Sberbank has deferred the repayment installment of principal due under its facilities on Oct. 31 2016 to Dec. 20 2016;

* VTB has informed the company that it is working towards execution of the necessary documentation.

* Sberbank and VTB have agreed to extend the maturity profile of the miner's facilities to 2022;