Nov 2 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) says:
* Announces that it will hold a General Meeting of the
company's shareholders on Nov. 18, 2016;
* Proposes a reduction of the share capital of the company
through a reduction in nominal value of ordinary shares to 1.00
from 2.50;
* Proposes cancelling around $31 million standing to the
credit of the company's share premium account;
* The move will enable it to create distributable reserves
which may be used to pay dividends, after no dividend was
declared for the second quarter of 2016.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)