Nov 2 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) says:

* Announces that it will hold a General Meeting of the company's shareholders on Nov. 18, 2016;

* Proposes a reduction of the share capital of the company through a reduction in nominal value of ordinary shares to 1.00 from 2.50;

* Proposes cancelling around $31 million standing to the credit of the company's share premium account;

* The move will enable it to create distributable reserves which may be used to pay dividends, after no dividend was declared for the second quarter of 2016.