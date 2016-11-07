Nov 7 Russia's gas giant Gazprom :
* To provide 85 billion roubles (around $1.3 billion) for recapitalisation of Gazprombank, Interfax news agency reported Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)
Next In Financials
CORRECTED-New China cbank move points to gradual policy tightening for now
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.