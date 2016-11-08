UPDATE 2-Singapore's Keppel posts smallest annual profit in a decade
* Keppel says in the process of closing three Singapore yards
MOSCOW Nov 8 Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo, will provide Russia's Yamal LNG project with more than 400 million euros ($440 million) in 2017, the RIA news agency cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan 25 TransCanada Corp has yet to discuss the Keystone XL oil pipeline with shippers and is not certain if all were still in support of it, the company's CEO said on Wednesday in his first public comments since President Donald Trump revived the project.
DHAKA, Jan 26 Police in Bangladesh on Thursday used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators protesting against a coal-fired power plant they say will damage ecologically sensitive mangrove forest and disrupt the lives of thousands.