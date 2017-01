Nov 14 VTB Bank says:

* The supervisory board has recommended interim dividends on first nine months of 2016 of 0.00581369 roubles per preference share;

* Total payout at more than 17 billion roubles ($259.17 million);

* Dividends payable to holders of Type 2 preference shares all of which are owned by Deposit Insurance Agency. Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.5950 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)