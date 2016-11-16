UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 16 Russia's Dixy Group says:
* Q3 net loss 1.6 billion roubles ($25 million) vs 843 million roubles a year ago;
* Q3 EBITDA down 55 percent to 1.1 billion roubles;
* Q3 revenue increased 14 percent to 75 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.1185 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources