Nov 17 (Reuters) -

* Russian largest steel producer NLMK said on Thursday it had recommended dividends payment of 3.63 roubles per share in the third quarter of the year.

* NLMK board of directors has also recommended that the shareholders set the date upon which the shareholders entitled to 2016 third-quarter dividends will be determined as 9 Jan. 9 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)