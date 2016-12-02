Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Dec 2 Nk Rosneft' Pao
* Russia's Rosneft says the Moscow bourse registers its rouble bond programme worth 1.07 trillion roubles ($16.71 billion)
* Rosneft, which is preparing to buy 19.5 percent of its own shares from the state in a share buyback, said earlier this month that the money raised from the bonds might be used for overseas projects, new upstream business and planned refinancing. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0373 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe)
ABUJA, Jan 26 A Nigerian court has ordered the temporary forfeiture of assets and the transfer of operations of a long-disputed oilfield owned by Shell and Eni , among others, to the federal government, court papers showed.
LONDON/MILAN, Jan 26 Newly-fomed Banco BPM is considering a sale of its asset manager Aletti Gestielle SGR as it seeks to "optimise" the Italian bank's assets, sources told Reuters on Thursday.