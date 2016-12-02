Dec 2 Nk Rosneft' Pao

* Russia's Rosneft says the Moscow bourse registers its rouble bond programme worth 1.07 trillion roubles ($16.71 billion)

* Rosneft, which is preparing to buy 19.5 percent of its own shares from the state in a share buyback, said earlier this month that the money raised from the bonds might be used for overseas projects, new upstream business and planned refinancing. Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0373 roubles) (Reporting by Christian Lowe)