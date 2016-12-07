UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
Dec 7 Acron :
* Not planning to sell its remaining stake in Polish group Azoty - Alexander Popov, Acron board chairman, told Reuters on the sidelines of a metals and mining conference in Moscow;
* "We have this stake on hold for now," Popov said;
* The company does not want to sell its potash assets in Canada;
* "We're not selling, we're going to develop these assets," Popov said, referring to Acron's subsidiary North Atlantic Potash Inc. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Svetlana Burmistrova)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: