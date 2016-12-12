Dec 12 Nord Gold SE (Nordgold) says:

* Its board has approved an interim dividend of 4.24 US cents per share or GDR (a total of $15.7 million) for the three months ended Sep. 30 and 5.52 US cents per share or GDR (a total of $20.4 million) for the three months ended June 30;

* The dividend record date is set on Dec. 15;

* In line with its dividend policy, Nordgold intends to distribute 30 percent of its normalised net profit attributable to shareholders as dividends on a quarterly basis.