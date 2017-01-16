Jan 16 Etalon Group says:
* Q4 2016 new contract sales amounted to 13.7 billion
roubles ($230 million) (Q4 2015: 15.8 billion roubles);
* The number of new contracts in Q4 2016 was 3,001 (Q4 2015:
3,457);
* Q4 2016 cash collections increased by 15 percent
year-on-year to 11.1 billion roubles (Q4 2015: 9.6 billion
roubles);
* In full year 2016 new contract sales grew 35 percent to
47.4 billion roubles;
* FY 2016 cash collections increased 54 percent to 39.7
billion roubles.
($1 = 59.6228 roubles)
