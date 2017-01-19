Jan 19 Russia's food retailer Dixy Group says :

* December sales went down 0.6 percent year on year to 27.796 billion roubles ($468.69 million);

* Q4 sales at 78.058 billion roubles, up 4.2 percent compared with the same quarter of 2015;

* Q4 like-for-like sales down 2.1 percent on the year.