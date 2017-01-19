UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 19 Russia's food retailer Dixy Group says :
* December sales went down 0.6 percent year on year to 27.796 billion roubles ($468.69 million);
* Q4 sales at 78.058 billion roubles, up 4.2 percent compared with the same quarter of 2015;
* Q4 like-for-like sales down 2.1 percent on the year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.3056 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources