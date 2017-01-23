UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 23 Igor Sechin, chief executive officer of Russian oil major Rosneft, says:
* Rosneft plans to invest around 1.1 trillion roubles ($18.50 billion) in 2017 and 1.3 trillion roubles in 2018;
* In 2016, Rosneft's total investments amounted to 750 billion roubles;
* The company plans to supply 31 million tonnes of oil to China and 2 million tonnes of oil to India in 2017;
* Rosneft produced 210 million tonnes of oil in 2016;
* Plans new projects with Glencore, QIA and Intesa . Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4641 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources