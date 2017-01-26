Jan 26 Cherkizovo Group says:

* In 2016, Cherkizovo Group sold 903,000 tonnes of meat products with sales volumes rising 9 percent year-on-year.

* Poultry sales increased 6 percent to 500,321 tonnes and the average price edged up 0.4 percent to 94.94 roubles ($1.59)/kg.

* Pork sales rose 9 percent to 184,766 tonnes, the average price decreased by 10 percent to 88.28 roubles/kg.

* Sales in the meat processing division grew by 14 percent to 218,085 tonnes, the average price fell by 3 percent to 167.84 roubles/kg.

* Sales in the grain farming segment totalled 338,808 tonnes, up 27 percent year on year, the average price for 2016 fell by 6 percent to 8.83 roubles/kg. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6785 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)