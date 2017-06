Jan 26 Ros Agro Plc (Rusagro) says:

* Q4 revenue in sugar segment stood at 13.5 billion roubles ($226.15 million), up 36 percent year on year.

* Q4 revenue in meat segment at 5.4 billion roubles, up 14 percent year on year.

* Q4 revenue in oil and fat segment at 5.5 billion roubles, up 5 percent year on year.

* Q4 revenue in agriculture segment at 13.0 billion roubles, up 44 percent year on year. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.6948 roubles) (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)