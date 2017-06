Feb 8 Megafon says:

* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;

* Sberbank will also lower interest rates on three existing credit lines worth a total of 97.2 billion roubles. Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.4613 roubles) (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)