BUCHAREST Aug 9 Romania's blue chip stock index
fell on the day to a two-year low in midday trade on
Tuesday, leading losses in emerging Europe as investors dumped
risky assets and world stock markets fell.
By 0920 GMT, the Romanian index was down 12.2 percent to
3,957, with heavyweight Fondul Proprietatea , an
investment fund set up to compensate those dispossessed under
communism falling 12.2 percent and leading oil and gas group
Petrom falling 13.2 percent on the day. Private
commercial bank BRD fell 9.2 percent.
State-controlled gas pipeline operator Transgaz
was 14.7 percent down.
(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)