BUCHAREST Aug 9 Romania's blue chip stock index fell on the day to a two-year low in midday trade on Tuesday, leading losses in emerging Europe as investors dumped risky assets and world stock markets fell.

By 0920 GMT, the Romanian index was down 12.2 percent to 3,957, with heavyweight Fondul Proprietatea , an investment fund set up to compensate those dispossessed under communism falling 12.2 percent and leading oil and gas group Petrom falling 13.2 percent on the day. Private commercial bank BRD fell 9.2 percent.

State-controlled gas pipeline operator Transgaz was 14.7 percent down.

(Reporting by Radu Marinas and Ioana Patran)