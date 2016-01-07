Jan 7 (Reuters) -
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: has no concerns about a currency
war triggered by China
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Chinese economy going through a
transition to a more sustainable growth track; if that means
currency becomes weaker for a time, that's the way their economy
works
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: asked about China, says stock
market circuit breakers are there for a reason, to make sure
investors have time to think about their positions
* BoC's Poloz: a Chinese growth track of 6 to 7 percent is
still very strong in global terms
* BoC's Poloz: stresses from China are something that BoC
has already been paying attention to, worth watching
* BoC's Poloz: would find it a point of concern if Chinese
economy growth rate were to fall significantly
(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)