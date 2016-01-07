Jan 7 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: has no concerns about a currency war triggered by China

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Chinese economy going through a transition to a more sustainable growth track; if that means currency becomes weaker for a time, that's the way their economy works

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: asked about China, says stock market circuit breakers are there for a reason, to make sure investors have time to think about their positions

* BoC's Poloz: a Chinese growth track of 6 to 7 percent is still very strong in global terms

* BoC's Poloz: stresses from China are something that BoC has already been paying attention to, worth watching

* BoC's Poloz: would find it a point of concern if Chinese economy growth rate were to fall significantly For HIGHLIGHTS: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson)