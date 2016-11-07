Nov 7 Giovane Consul, vice-president for Sugar and Bioenergy at U.S.-based food processor and commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday:

* Its cane crushing in brazil in 2016/17 is smaller than expected, at 20 million tonnes, due to lower agricultural yields

* Company has no plans to invest in sugar production capacity in Brazil despite high international prices

* Sees favorable market for sugar, but company is cautious regarding duration of current cycle of high prices

* Bunge has eight sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)