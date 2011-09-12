* Los Chancas would produce 80,000 tonnes starting in 2015

* Copper prices seen stable for next two years - CEO

(Adds quotes, details)

By Patricia Velez

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 12 Southern Copper expects to complete the feasibility study for its $1.3 billion Los Chancas project in Peru this year and is preparing to resume talks with the government over its planned Tia Maria mine, the company's chief executive told Reuters.

The new Los Chancas mine could produce an estimated 80,000 tonnes of copper per year starting in 2015, CEO Oscar Gonzalez said late on Sunday before the opening of the biannual Perumin convention in Arequipa.

Southern Copper (SCCO.N), one of the world's top producers of the red metal, is on track to reach its goal of increasing production in Peru and Mexico by 30 percent this year.

The company, a unit of Grupo Mexico (GMEXICOB.MX), expects annual output to rise to 600,000 tonnes in 2011 after miners went back to work at the Buenavista mine in Mexico following a three-year strike that paralyzed production. [ID:nN1E76T028]

Production could further rise in the next five years, when Southern Copper plans to invest $5.6 billion to expand its operations. But the future of its $1 billion flagship Tia Maria project is still uncertain.

Peru's then-president, Alan Garcia, rejected an environmental impact study for Tia Maria in April after persistent community resistance. Southern Copper has already invested around $400 million in Tia Maria. [ID:nN1E77113V]

Gonzalez said the company hopes to open dialogue with newly elected President Ollanta Humala's government to move ahead with the mine, which could yield 120,000 tonnes of copper per year.

"There has been some rapprochement with the government, but both sides are waiting for the right time to resume dialogue," Gonzalez said.

Local farmers fear the mine will affect water resources needed for their crops. Southern Copper has said it is willing to build a desalination plant fed by seawater to appease them.

Leftist Humala recently signed a law requiring companies to consult with communities before moving forward with mine and energy projects. Miners and human rights activists alike have said the law could reduce social unrest. [ID:nN1E7851BB]

Some 200 towns have protested mine and energy projects in rural Peru, and clashes with the government sometimes erupt in violence, threatening investment.

But Gonzalez said project approval, not consultation, should be the government's priority.

"I've heard Humala's recent words, like his desire for the law to promote development, but this can only be achieved if investment is encouraged and new projects are developed," Gonzalez said.

In Peru, Southern Copper is also undertaking an expansion at its Toquepala mine to double milling capacity. That should be completed in 2013, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said the price of copper CMCU3 would remain at current levels for at least another two years, despite fears of lower demand in major consuming countries such as China and the United States.

"There is some level of parity between demand and world supply," Gonzalez said.

"It is increasingly difficult to develop new mining projects, whether because of misinformation or due to negative past experiences," he said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.7 percent to $8,675 on Monday on concerns a slowing global economy would affect demand.

(Editing by Dale Hudson)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MINING PERUMIN/SOUTHERNCOPPER

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.