* Construction starts on $4.8 billion Conga joint venture

* Buenaventura has two new projects for next year

* Chucapaca on track to come on line in 2015

By Patricia Velez

AREQUIPA, Peru, Sept 12 Peruvian miner Buenaventura and U.S.-based Newmont should start producing gold and copper at their $4.8 billion Conga project within three years, Buenaventura's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

The Conga mine represents the largest single investment in a mining project in Peruvian history, with an estimated capital cost equivalent to about 3 percent of the Andean country's gross domestic product.

Conga, located in the northern region of Cajamarca, is expected to produce between 580,000 and 680,000 ounces of gold per year in its first five years as well as between 155 and 235 million pounds of copper.

"We're working on construction or EPCM (engineering, procurement, construction, management) of Conga and expect it to be in production at the end of 2014," CEO Roque Benavides said in a telephone interview before the Perumin industry convention in the highland city of Arequipa.

Buenaventura (BVN.N) and Newmont (NEM.N) confirmed their plans for the project in July in a sign of investor confidence in new leftist President Ollanta Humala. [ID:nN1E76Q246]

At the time, they said initial output should kick off between late 2014 to early 2015.

Benavides added that Buenaventura would start work on its $60-$70 million polymetallic Mallay mine next year, while the $50 million Breapampa mine should start producing an estimated 60,000 ounces of silver per year in 2012, Benavides said.

Buenaventura is the top precious metals miner in Peru, the world's No. 2 silver producer and the sixth-biggest gold producer.

It is also working with South Africa-based Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) to invest $760 million in the Chucapaca gold mine, expected to produce 5.6 million ounces of gold per year.

"We hope to have Chucapaca in production for 2015," Benavides said.

The new Tantahuatay mine, in which Buenaventura has a 40 percent stake, is expected to produce 60,000 ounces of gold this year and increase to 100,000 ounces in 2012, Benavides said.

Buenaventura's profit increased by 58 percent in the first half of 2011, due to higher precious metals prices.

Profit in the second half of the year should be "double what was made in the first half," he said.

