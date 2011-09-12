LIMA, Sept 12 Canada's HudBay Minerals (HBM.TO)(HBM.N) plans to invest at least $1 billion in the Constancia copper mine in Peru, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

The company's board should approve the project in the first quarter of 2012. Constancia is set to produce an estimated 85,000 tonnes of copper starting in 2016, Chief Executive David Garafalo said in an interview.

(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

((caroline.stauffer@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: caroline.stauffer.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: MINING PERUMIN/HUDBAY

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.