LOS ANGELES, Sept 12 Itron Inc (ITRI.O) Chief Executive LeRoy Nosbaum said on Monday the company will achieve its goal of generating $5 billion in sales by 2015, but needs a clear strategy on how it will get there.

Nosbaum, 65, who came out of retirement to reclaim the smart meter maker's top job less than two weeks ago, said the company lost investor confidence by failing to communicate a long-term strategy to Wall Street in the last few years.

"There has to be a strategy beyond we're all going to work hard," Nosbaum said in an interview, adding the $5 billion sales target was announced "a little prematurely."

Nevertheless, Nosbaum said Itron will reach that goal and possibly exceed it.

"If it changes it only will be in the upward direction," he said.

Nosbaum served as CEO of Liberty Lake, Washington-based Itron from 2000 through 2009. During that period, he oversaw nine acquisitions and a ten-fold increase in sales to nearly $2 billion. The company's stock price also soared more than 500 percent during his tenure.

Since Nosbaum's departure as CEO in March of 2009, however, Itron's shares have lost a quarter of their value. They closed at $35.89 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; editing by Andre Grenon)

