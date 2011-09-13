*Brazil judge suspends work at Sao Paulo airport

*Says rules can't be ignored in rush for World Cup

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 12 A Brazilian federal court judge ordered an immediate halt to work on a new terminal at Sao Paulo's main international airport on Monday, saying that bidding rules could not be ignored despite the country's rush to be ready for the soccer World Cup in 2014.

The ruling by the court in Sao Paulo is a worrying precedent for Brazil's government as it struggles to expand its airport capacity and build stadiums in time for the huge sporting event and for the Olympic Games in 2016.

Judge Louise Vilela said in her ruling that she was ordering the halt at Guarulhos airport because state airport authority Infraero had handed a contract to a company called Delta Constructions without a bidding process.

She said that risked creating a "dangerous precedent" for public works in Brazil, allowing rules to be ignored in the name of urgency.

Infraero estimates the work to build a third terminal at the notoriously overcrowded Guarulhos would cost an estimated 1.2 billion reais ($700 million) and more than double the airport's annual passenger capacity to 52.7 million by 2014.

Brazil plans to let private companies build and operate five major passenger terminals, including at Guarulhos, as part of a broader effort to speed up preparations for the World Cup, marking an ideological shift by the left-leaning government.

Brazilian air traffic has expanded by double-digit figures annually during recent years as Latin America's largest economy has raced forward after decades of mediocre growth. The World Cup, hosted by 12 Brazilian cities, and the Olympic Games are driving billions of dollars' worth of infrastructure upgrades as Brazil prepares to showcase its economic rise.

($=1.7 reais)

(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings and Fabio Couto; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

