AREQUIPA, Peru Sept 13 Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), the world's largest gold producer, plans to invest $550 million in Peru by 2013, said Darrell Wagner, general manager for Barrick Misquichilca, Barrick's Peruvian subsidiary on Tuesday.

Wagner spoke at the Perumin convention in Arequipa.

