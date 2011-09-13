(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

By Antony Currie

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - JPMorgan's (JPM.N) warning on Tuesday may scare more staff than shareholders. The firm revealed that investment-banking revenue could dip by as much as a third this quarter. Investors already had figured out that Wall Street profit would take a dive, which is why they shrugged off the news. But bankers should be worried: it lends more weight to industry-wide fears that job cuts will probably keep coming.

The third quarter is typically a more sluggish one for banks, of course. But this is no simple summer slowdown. Trading revenue has been falling at many firms for several quarters now. And the combination of the U.S. debt ceiling debate, the Greek crisis and broadening concerns about both European and U.S economies makes a strong case for expecting another recession.

Shareholders already have priced in much, if not all, of that after weeks of ever-more dire headlines and rumors about the state of the markets in general and banks in particular. JPMorgan, for example, is now trading at just 72 percent of book value. That already allows for a mixture of falling prices for balance sheet assets, rising litigation costs and earnings that don't beat the cost of capital.

But employees may not yet have baked all that, along with the slew of withdrawn IPOs and the unwinding of some big M&A deals, in to their expectations. It's true a number of investment banks have already cut some staff. And on Monday, Bank of America (BAC.N) announced 30,000 job cuts over the next three years to help slash $5 billion in costs -- but most of those are expected to hit the retail bank.

For a comparatively strong institution like JPMorgan to admit a weak quarter underscores just how tough the environment is. Unless it turns out to be the exception, which for now looks highly unlikely, bankers across Wall Street and the City will be squirming even more in their seats.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Jes Staley, chief executive of JPMorgan's investment bank, said at a conference on Sept. 13 that trading revenue in the third quarter would be around a third lower than it was in the second. He also said investment banking fees in the latest quarter would be about $1 billion, roughly half the level recorded in the period ended June 30.

