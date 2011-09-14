* Silvercorp dismisses short-seller allegations

TORONTO, Sept 14 China-focused miner Silvercorp (SVM.TO) dismissed short-seller allegations of fraud on Wednesday, and said regulators needed new rules to cope with what it described as "short and distort" schemes designed to drive share prices lower.

Silvercorp has scrambled to defend itself against fraud allegations similar to those that felled Sino-Forest TRE.TO and other China-focused North American-listed companies. On Wednesday, the miner issued a raft of figures on its tax payments, assay results and other details that it said disprove the short-seller allegations against it.

Silvercorp Chief Executive Rui Feng questioned the ability of regulators like the Ontario Securities Commission in Canada and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to deal with anonymous allegations like the ones against his company.

"The SEC, OSC all go after anyone who pumps and dumps, but this is the reverse. It's a short and a distort -- they short you first and then distort the facts," he told Reuters in an interview. "We need new regulations to go after these people, who short a company and they put out a false statement."

Silvercorp, which operates the Ying silver mine in China's Henan province, is the latest in a string of companies to come under short-seller attack.

All are listed in North America but active in China, and complaints center on murky finances, or details in corporate filings that the short-sellers say cannot be substantiated.

Many of these companies, like Sino-Forest, listed via reverse takeovers of existing companies. This issue is one that Howard Weston, chairman of the Ontario Securities Commission, describes as being under the spotlight.

"One of the issues ... is to have a good discussion about whether or not an RTO as a vehicle is appropriate or can be approved, or whether or not somehow or other securities regulators need to be more involved in the process," he told a business lunch in Toronto.

STOCK DOWN 60 PERCENT SINCE APRIL

Silvercorp's stock fell 60 percent between early April and Tuesday, with the steepest declines this month after two sets of anonymous allegations of fraud. The shares recovered somewhat on Wednesday, rising almost 4 percent to C$6.43.

Raymond James analyst Brad Humphrey defended the company in a note issued on Wednesday, reiterating his $16 price target.

"We continue to view these allegations as unfortunate and opportunistic," Humphrey said. "We also maintain our view that the (Silvercorp) mine is a high quality asset that has been and should continue to generate positive returns at current and much lower metal prices for many years to come."

"Given what we know at this time, we suspect Silvercorp will weather this storm."

Short-sellers of Silvercorp include Carson Block and his firm Muddy Waters, whose allegations were behind the collapse of Sino-Forest's shares.

But the charges themselves were posted in an anonymous report on the alfredlittle.com website, a site that says it publishes "cutting-edge long and short investment ideas and research" on companies that do business in China.

The anonymous author of the Alfred Little report said its charges are based on independent assays of ore from the mine and a tally of trucks entering mills, as well as comparisons between company filings in different countries.

It was the second set of allegations against the company, which said on Sept. 2 it had received an anonymous letter accusing it of a $1.3 billion fraud.

Feng said figures released by the company proved that the allegations are unfounded, and the company says it is co-operating with investigations by securities regulators and law enforcement agencies, including the FBI.

Silvercorp says it has been singled out because it operates in China and because executives like Feng have Chinese names.

"Yeah, he has a Chinese name and, yeah, he grew up in China, but that doesn't make him a criminal does it?" Silvercorp Corporate Secretary Lorne Waldman said on Tuesday.

"We are not the Chinese RTO fraud that people are making us out to be in the papers. Anybody, who is listening to that and any of our shareholders selling out on that are being cheated by criminals."

Silvercorp has asked some of its independent board members to investigate the allegations. The team is working with independent legal counsel and accounting firm KPMG.

