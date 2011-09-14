* UBS lowers price target on lower deal chances

* Shares down more than 8 pct

Sept 14 Ralcorp Holding Inc RAH.N shares fell 8 percent on Wednesday, as some hopes of a takeover by ConAgra Foods Inc (CAG.N) lessened.

ConAgra, which has been spurned three times by Ralcorp, said late on Tuesday that it would walk away from its $5.2 billion takeover offer for Ralcorp unless the maker of Post cereals and store-brand foods entered into negotiations by Sept. 19. [ID:nS1E78C1PZ]

UBS analyst David Palmer said he now sees the chances of a deal at 30 percent, down from his prior view, which put the odds at 50 percent. Palmer also lowered his price target on the stock to $87 from $91.

By contrast, Janney Capital Markets analyst Jonathan Feeney said the deadline did not appear to change the likelihood of negotiations, which he put at 50 percent.

Ralcorp shares were down $7.02, or 8.2 percent, at $78.12 on the New York Stock Exchange in afternoon trading.

(Reporting by Martinne Geller in New York, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

((Reuters Messaging: martinne.geller.reuters.com@reuters.net;

(646) 223-6023)) Keywords: RALCORP/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.