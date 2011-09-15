by Timothy Sifert

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (IFR) - Intel Corp raised money in the investment grade bond market for the first time on Wednesday, putting it in line with recent first-time tech borrowers. The company ended up pricing one of the biggest deals of the year and taking home US$5bn.

Not since Verizon's (VZ.N) US$6.25bn, five-part bond offering hit the market on March 23 has a bond-market fundraising been larger than Intel's.

Like Google (GOOG.O), which priced an inaugural trade in May, Intel (INTC.O) and other tech high-flyers sit on tremendous cash piles and don't really need the bond market's money. The senior debt fundraisings are about optimizing capital structures, establishing a credit curve and, for sure, borrowing while rates are low.

Intel, for its part, generated some US$4bn in free cash flow in the second quarter alone.

The chipmaker hit the market with an offering of bonds with maturities of five, 10 and 30 years, the same maturity composition used by Microsoft (MSFT.O), when it first hit the bond market in May 2009.

Microsoft, renowned for its tens of billions in cash on hand, also didn't need the money, though it's raised US$10.75bn from bond investors in three separate trades, the most recent in February this year.

For Intel on Wednesday, whispers centred on the 10-year bond in the mid 100s. The five-year notes were heard about 25bp tight of that, and the 30-year bond was whispered at 20bp wide. Official guidance came out at Treasuries plus 115bp area on the fives and plus 140bp area on the 10s. The curve between the 10-year and 30-year turned out to be steeper than whispers predicted: the long bond was talked at plus 165bp area.

The US$1.5bn tranche of five-year notes finished with a 1.95% coupon and priced to yield Treasuries plus 110bp. The US$2bn 3.30% tranche of 10-year notes finished at plus 135bp. And the US$1.5bn 4.80% 30-year bond printed at plus 160bp.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs were joint books.

Bankers for A1/A+ rated Intel used as pricing comparables Triple A rated Microsoft, Aa2/AA- rated Google, A1/A rated Oracle and A1/A+ rated Cisco Systems (CSCO.O). The bid-offer levels of their 10-year notes, based on spreads to Treasuries, were quoted at 85bp/80bp, 85bp/80bp, 105bp/100bp and 112bp/107bp, respectively.

However, despite the otherwise illustrative trading levels of other tech companies, Intel's concessions, because the deal was a debut, were impossible to measure exactly. Nonetheless, the issuer's all-in borrowing costs -- the most important element for a company like Intel -- were very low.

Although exact concessions were almost impossible to discern, Intel's trade likely came with a decent premium, in line with this week's other offerings. However, because Treasury yields have been persistently low, investors can be rewarded with extra spread while borrowers keep interest costs historically low. On Wednesday, for example, the benchmark 10-year Treasury closed to yield 2.03%.

Moody's on Wednesday also assigned an A1 long term senior unsecured rating for Intel. It anticipates, as a result of the bond offering, the microchip company's adjusted debt-to-Ebitda is about 0.6x. While the leverage is low for the A1 rating, the report said, there are competitive challenges and high operating and technology risk associated with the semiconductor sector that constrain the credit score.

IMPROVED CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Like a lot of other companies in this low-rate environment, Intel plans to use bond proceeds for stock repurchases, among other things. In the second quarter the chipmaker used US$2bn to repurchase 93m shares of common stock. By using cheap debt to take out stock, Intel will improve its capital structure and save money.

"Intel's is basically a capital structure arbitrage trade," said a banker away from the deal. "They're building a more efficient capital structure."

Indeed, paying the coupons on the new debt will, for the most part, be cheaper than the dividends on the shares Intel eventually buys back. The company currently pays a dividend of US$0.84 a share annually, reflecting the 16% dividend increase announced in May. Based on Wednesday's close share price of US$21.11, the dividend yield is about 3.9%.

In the second quarter, Intel reported revenue of US$13bn, up 22% on the year, operating income of US$3.9bn, up 6%, net income of US$3bn, up 10%, and earnings per share of US$0.54, up 16%. In addition, it paid US$961m in cash dividends last quarter.

