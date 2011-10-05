* Court hopes to settle years-old phone fee disputes

* Case could become major test for regulator, Cofetel

* Rejecting Cofetel would hurt future rate-setting powers

By Patrick Rucker

MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Mexico's Supreme Court is preparing to rule on key questions about phone charges and regulator power that could shape the telecommunications market for years to come.

The decisions could resolve years-old disputes about whether Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim fairly charged his rivals to connect to his network and whether Cofetel, the country's telecom regulator, should have unfettered power to govern the market.

Depending on what the justices decide, Slim could wring payments out of a home phone rival for years of past service and Cofetel could win more power to set telephone charges.

"These decisions will define how the marketplace evolves for a decade," said one industry source following the cases closely, but who was not permitted to speak on the record.

Phone interconnection fees -- or how much phone rivals charge one another to carry a call on their network -- are at the heart of all the issues.

Slim, who controls about 80 percent of home phone lines through Telmex TELMEXL.MX and 70 percent of mobile contracts through Telcel (AMX.N), has for years fought to keep those rates high and stymie regulators who would hope to bring those charges down.

The case in focus centers on how much home phone company Axtel (AXTELCPO.MX) should have paid to tap Telcel lines in recent years, but the court decision is anticipated to be a broad ruling on Cofetel power.

In February, a five-judge panel of the Supreme Court decided to take up the Axtel interconnection dispute as it could become "a standard for settling future cases."

A ruling could come as soon as this month but certainly before the end of the year, industry sources said. The decision will be the last word on a series of disputes that have percolated through Mexico's judicial system for years with Cofetel, the Communications and Transport Ministry (SCT) and lower courts all giving a view on interconnection rates.

Telecom companies have long taken advantage of the blurry lines of authority between Cofetel and SCT, asking one regulator to overrule an unfavorable decision from the other.

If justices are inclined, they could write a broad ruling that consolidates rate-setting power with Cofetel or, alternatively, they could give the SCT veto power over Cofetel decisions and so preserve that path to challenge Cofetel-set rates.

Taken together, the court's rulings could define Cofetel's authority to regulate key parts of the telecom market.

"The question for the court is whether Cofetel has the power and competency to make these vital decisions," said Ernesto Piedras, head of the Competitive Intelligence Unit telecom consultants.

SCRUTINIZE RATES

Interconnection rates are typically negotiated between phone companies with Cofetel acting as final arbiter but even those decisions have led to legal spats with Slim seeking higher rates.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-4 in May that phone companies must pay Cofetel-set rates even while they mount a legal challenge, rather than preserving the status quo while the issue is fought out in the courts -- the ruling was seen as a blow to Slim.

A court decision to endorse Cofetel's rate-setting model could encourage Slim's rivals to be tough in negotiations on interconnection fees since if the disputes go to Cofetel, they may expect backing for lower rates.

"If this ruling confirms the Cofetel methodology, it could reinforce the May decision," said Michel Hernandez of telecom think-tank Observatel.

Rejecting the Cofetel model, however, could send regulators back to the drawing board for years and give Slim a stronger hand in setting interconnection rates.

A Telmex spokesman declined to comment for this story.

A draft ruling on the case is being reviewed by justices, said industry sources and a court official who was not authorized to speak publicly.

And while the court is ruling on past interconnection disputes, the decision could either strengthen or undermine Cofetel as it tries to write sturdy, long-term interconnection models that will govern the market for years to come.

Cofetel hopes to draft those cost models next year, but an adverse ruling from the Supreme Court would be a setback.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

