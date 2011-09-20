* Says will use cash for expansion, not dividend

* Expects silver price to hit $50/oz within 6 months



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept 20 The head of Silver Wheaton Corp (SLW.TO) (SLW.N) said he is "embarrassed" by his company's low dividend yield, but plans to conserve cash for long-term growth.

The company issued its first dividend last March, though as of Tuesday its yield sits at 0.3 percent, well below many peers in the mining sector.

"I'm a bit embarrassed about where we are right now," Chief Executive Randy Smallwood told Reuters at the Denver Gold Forum, one of the world's largest gatherings of mining executives.

"We will get to the median of precious metals companies," he said. "We will have growth in our yield."

Silver Wheaton pioneered a business model where it provides up-front financing to miners to build projects in exchange for the right to buy the silver at the time of production, a business model known as silver streaming.

That model has lifted the company's cash pile to roughly $700 million, an amount that is consciously being conserved, Smallwood said.

"We'd rather do accretive transactions to continue growing our company first, which helps make further yield increases that much more sustainable," he said.

The company pays roughly $4 an ounce up front for silver at the time of production from Barrick Gold (ABX.TO), Goldcorp (G.TO) and other suppliers.

The price of silver XAG= has nearly doubled in the last 12 months and was trading around $40 an ounce on Tuesday.

"You can imagine the cash flow we have right now," Smallwood said. "We're profiting $36 per ounce."

And Smallwood is bullish; he expects silver prices to hit $50 per ounce within six months.

The silver streaming business model has worked well for the company, which has grown from 9.7 million ounces of silver equivalent in 2005 to 23.9 million ounces last year, without mining a single ounce.

That number should hit 25 million or 26 million ounces in 2011 and 43 million ounces in 2012, Smallwood said.

Silver Wheaton prefers to use its $703 million cash pile either to sign new silver supply contracts or to remunerate shareholders.

"My primary objective is to spend that money on new acquisitions," Smallwood said. "While we see so many opportunities in front of us, we're going to try to keep that war chest full."

