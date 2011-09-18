Sept 18 Shares of auto supplier Visteon Corp (VC.N) could rally to at least $80 next year as earnings growth picks up, especially in Asian markets, Barron's said in its Sept. 19 edition.

Visteon shares have been the worst performer this year among auto parts companies and trade at a discount to peers such as Federal Mogul Corp FDML.O and Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), the financial weekly said.

Visteon is much less reliant upon North American markets than before its 2009 bankruptcy filing and generates about 30 percent of sales from South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor (005380.KS) and Kia Motors (000270.KS), Barron's said.

Visteon's stakes in Asian companies could be worth $50 a share, it said, citing a large Visteon shareholder.

Visteon closed at $47.58 on Friday.

((Reporting by Nick Zieminski, Editing by Gary Crosse))

