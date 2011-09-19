* Analyst calls Goodrich an ideal takeover target

* Goodrich up 11 pct, Rockwell Collins down 5 pct

Sept 19 Shares of Goodrich Corp GR.N shot up 11 percent on Monday amid reports the aircraft components supplier is being eyed by diversified manufacturer United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) for a takeover.

Analysts said Charlotte, North Carolina-based Goodrich could help United Tech expand its commercial plane exposure as aircraft production picks up.

"Goodrich is very well positioned for both the near and long term and would make an ideal acquisition target for any company looking to expand its commercial aerospace and -- to a lesser extent -- high-quality defense exposure," FBR Capital Markets analyst Patrick McCarthy wrote in a note to clients on Monday.

Reuters reported on Friday that United Tech was lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S. acquisition that could be its biggest takeover in a decade [ID:nS1E78F1QF]. Goodrich and avionics supplier Rockwell Collins (COL.N) were identified as likely candidates.

Goodrich was up $10.08 to $102.97 in Monday morning trade, eclipsing its year high of $99.66 reached in July. The stock traded as high as $107.31 earlier in the session.

Rockwell Collins was down 5.5 percent, or $3.11, to $53.10. United Tech was off 1.3 percent to $74.50.

Goodrich, which traces its beginnings to 1870, is benefiting from rising demand for equipment for large planes and sales tied to servicing and parts. It has topped Wall Street profit estimates for the past year as sales tied to repair and replacement of parts ramped up.

"We think that Goodrich's heavy, lagging aftermarket is beginning to pick up speed, which should drive earnings beats over the next several quarters," FBR's McCarthy wrote.

(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; editing by John Wallace)

