* Analyst calls Goodrich an ideal takeover target
* Goodrich up 11 pct, Rockwell Collins down 5 pct
Sept 19 Shares of Goodrich Corp GR.N shot up
11 percent on Monday amid reports the aircraft components
supplier is being eyed by diversified manufacturer United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) for a takeover.
Analysts said Charlotte, North Carolina-based Goodrich
could help United Tech expand its commercial plane exposure as
aircraft production picks up.
"Goodrich is very well positioned for both the near and
long term and would make an ideal acquisition target for any
company looking to expand its commercial aerospace and -- to a
lesser extent -- high-quality defense exposure," FBR Capital
Markets analyst Patrick McCarthy wrote in a note to clients on
Monday.
Reuters reported on Friday that United Tech was lining up
$10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S. acquisition
that could be its biggest takeover in a decade [ID:nS1E78F1QF].
Goodrich and avionics supplier Rockwell Collins (COL.N) were
identified as likely candidates.
Goodrich was up $10.08 to $102.97 in Monday morning trade,
eclipsing its year high of $99.66 reached in July. The stock
traded as high as $107.31 earlier in the session.
Rockwell Collins was down 5.5 percent, or $3.11, to $53.10.
United Tech was off 1.3 percent to $74.50.
Goodrich, which traces its beginnings to 1870, is
benefiting from rising demand for equipment for large planes
and sales tied to servicing and parts. It has topped Wall
Street profit estimates for the past year as sales tied to
repair and replacement of parts ramped up.
"We think that Goodrich's heavy, lagging aftermarket is
beginning to pick up speed, which should drive earnings beats
over the next several quarters," FBR's McCarthy wrote.
