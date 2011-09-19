(Repeats to change headline, no change to text)

* Argor-Heraeus cuts business with small miners

* Regulatory risks of using conflict minerals increasing

* Guidelines under discussion from raft of organizations

By Jan Harvey

MONTREAL, Sept 19 Argor-Heraeus, one of the world's largest gold refiners, has stopped using gold from artisan miners as the regulatory and reputation risk of processing so-called "conflict minerals" increases, its chief executive said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the London Bullion Market Association annual conference, Erhard Oberli said: "At the moment, we don't work with artisan miners. We can't."

"We have to do due diligence for each and every client relationship so there is a lot of paperwork, and there is a lot of investigation," he said. "That is possible for an important

(volume) of metal. For a small miner, it is not possible to do that, so we have to refuse them."

Due diligence requirements for gold sourced from the war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo are currently under consideration by both the United States and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Other organizations, including the Responsible Jewellery Council, have also pushed for the gold industry to insist on greater transparency in its mineral sourcing.

Argor-Heraeus, which is part-owned by the Austrian Mint and a subsidiary of Germany's Commerzbank, processes some 400 tonnes of gold and a slightly higher volume of silver per year.

Processing precious metals from artisan miners was never a huge part of its business -- less than 5 percent, Oberli estimates -- but the threat of greater regulatory obligations and pressure from clients has squeezed that still further in recent years.

Oberli says the reputational risk of using gold sourced from areas of the world where mineral sales are used to fund war, and where child labour and unsafe working conditions are rife, is a still greater factor for its clients.

"The final customers demand that we... (are) sure that there have no reputation risk with the material that we are getting," he said. "The luxury brands don't want to be accused of using materials that they don't know where they come from."

LBMA chairman David Gornall told Reuters on Sunday that working out ways for refiners on its Good Delivery List to avoid falling foul of new regulations against conflict gold was a "number one priority" for the association. [ID:nS1E78H07T]

"The problem for us is that there are so many initiatives, the OECD, the Responsible Jewellery Council, the World Gold Council, the LBMA," said Oberli. "It is a lot of work to follow all of these developments."

"I hope all these initiatives will come together so we just have one."

Keywords: GOLD ARGORHERAEUS

