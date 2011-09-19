* CEO says can work with new Peru tax on miners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept 19 The chief executive of the world's largest gold producer, Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) (ABX.N), said the company could work with a proposed new tax in Peru on mining operations.

Aaron Regent also told Reuters in an interview on Monday that Barrick has no plans to hedge its gold production as the price of the precious metal keeps climbing and he said that a collapse of the Euro currency would lift the gold price higher.

The price of gold XAU= has jumped about 40 percent in the past 12 months alone. Spot prices were trading around $1,780 an ounce on Monday afternoon.

In an interview on the sidelines of the Denver Gold Forum, Regent was asked about plans by Peru's leftist President Ollanta Humala to raise royalties on foreign mining companies. The idea was "something we can work with," he said.

He also said he expects gold company stocks to outperform exchange-traded gold funds over time.

The Canadian miner warned earlier this year that its costs are rising, eating into profits from a higher gold price that had improved the payback prospects for several massive gold projects.

Currency moves, along with higher labor, material and energy costs, are all major concerns, the company said during its quarterly earnings presentation in July. [ID:nN1E76R019]

At the cose of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Barrick stock was little changed, down 16 cents at $53.42. In Toronto it was up 36 cents at C$52.88.

