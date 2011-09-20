* Changes in production levels could affect jobs

* Production changes could delay international orders

* Volatility also challenging for suppliers

By Andrea Shalal-Esa

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland, Sept 20 Uncertainty about future defense budgets is hampering Lockheed Martin Corp's (LMT.N) ability to drive cost out of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, the Pentagon's biggest weapons program, a top company official said on Tuesday.

Further cuts to planned production levels could jeopardize hundreds of jobs at Lockheed and its many suppliers, and may prompt international partners to delay their purchases of the warplane, a top Lockheed executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

Tom Burbage, executive vice president for F-35 integration at Lockheed, is normally based in Fort Worth, Texas, where Lockheed builds the new single-seater warplanes.

But these days he's spending all his time in Washington, meeting with Pentagon officials and lawmakers who are working out the details of a fiscal 2012 budget.

"There's no predictable production outcome at this point in this program," Burbage said in an interview at the annual Air Force Association conference. "I can't tell you right now how many airplanes we're going to build this year.

Air Force Secretary Michael Donley and Chief of Staff General Norton Schwartz reaffirmed their commitment to the troubled F-35 program this week, even as sources told Reuters that Pentagon officials were considering delaying production of an additional 100 or more fighter jets in coming years.

Burbage said he and Larry Lawson, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, briefed senior defense officials about technical progress on the $382 billion F-35 program on Tuesday.

He declined comment on possible production delays, saying it was premature to predict how the budget process would end.

But he said the program was already grappling with serious challenges after officials delayed production of 224 planes in recent years -- a number that was 50 percent higher than total production of the F-22 fighter jet, also built by Lockheed.

Lawmakers are still working on the Obama administration's proposed budget for fiscal year 2012, which will also cover advanced procurement for planes to be built in fiscal 2013.

The Senate Appropriations Committee last week voted to freeze the Pentagon 2012 base budget at $513 billion, $26 billion less than requested by President Barack Obama.

The panel included a cut of $695 million to the F-35 program, and would freeze production levels at 35 airplanes, the same level approved for fiscal 2012.

At the same time, the Pentagon is deciding how to cut $350 billion in national security spending over the next decade -- a figure that could rise to $900 billion unless Congress finds $1.2 trillion in cuts by the end of the year.

Burbage said big programs like the F-35 were always viewed as sort of a "bank" to be raided in hard times. But he said the lack of stability in the program's production plan made it difficult for Lockheed to continue lowering costs.

Lockheed had cut costs by 50 percent over the first four production batches, and was taking further "draconian" measures to keep driving cost out of the program, including layoffs in the company's central administration and management.

But the company would be unable to continue lowering costs at that rate until production volumes increased, Burbage said.

"If we don't ever get to the point where we're building the airplane at an increasing volume, we're never going to capture those economies of scale," he said. "It's going to be an expensive airplane."

Burbage said he was concerned about the Senate's decision to cut the program's funding in fiscal 2012, noting that it could affect six planes to be built for international partners

-- four airplanes for Italy and two for Australia. -- four airplanes for Italy and two for Australia.

Fiscal 2012 funding also includes advanced procurement funding for planes to be built the following year, which will affect 14 planes to be built for Britain, Turkey and Italy.

Burbage said the eight international partners on the program had invested an estimated $12 billion in production of the new fighter jet, and he didn't expect them to pull out of the program. But he said they could decide to put off purchases until U.S. plans for the program stabilized. "They're worried about this continual slowdown of the U.S. buy adding cost to their numbers," he said.

Continued volatility in production levels was also taking a toll on smaller suppliers to the F-35 program, and some companies had already been absorbed by larger suppliers.

Lockheed has tended to outsource work to suppliers, but may have to begin thinking about buying suppliers to ensure the continued financial viability of suppliers to the program.

"At some point you do have to start looking at that," Burbage told Reuters. "You ... have to look at the financial viability of small companies when they're in an environment like the one we're in today, which is very volatile."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

((andrea.shalal-esa@thomsonreuters.com; + 1 202 354 5807; Reuters Messaging: andrea.shalal-esa.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LOCKHEED FIGHTER

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.