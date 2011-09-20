* Companies negotiating final terms - sources

* Deal expected to be all cash, may come in days

* JPM advising United Tech; Goodrich has CS, Citi

By Soyoung Kim, Paritosh Bansal and Philipp Halstrick

NEW YORK, Sept 20 United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) is negotiating final terms of an all-cash acquisition of aerospace company Goodrich Corp GR.N with the goal of reaching a deal in the next couple of days, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

A rival suitor appears unlikely as General Electric Co (GE.N) and Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) -- seen as the only possible contenders big enough to buy Goodrich -- would not want a bidding war against United Tech, according to several people familiar with the companies' thinking.

The people declined to elaborate on the likely price, and cautioned that the talks between United Tech and Goodrich could still fall apart.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is advising United Tech and also offering financing, while Goodrich is being advised by Credit Suisse Group AG CSGN.VX and Citigroup Inc (C.N), the people said.

Shares of Goodrich closed 3.9 percent higher at $111.82 on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at nearly $14 billion.

Representatives of United Technologies, Goodrich, Honeywell and GE declined to comment. JPMorgan and Citi also declined to comment, while Credit Suisse was not immediately available.

(Reporting by Soyoung Kim and Paritosh Bansal in New York and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt; editing by Andre Grenon and Ted Kerr)

