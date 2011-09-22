(Corrects spelling of Goodrich in headline)
* United Tech to issue $4.6 billion in new shares
* Will suspend buybacks for a year
Sept 22 Shares of United Technologies Corp
(UTX.N) fell 4.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after
the diversified U.S. manufacturer said it would pay $16.5
billion in cash for aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp
GR.N.
Shares of Goodrich were up 10.2 percent to $120.71, shy of
the $127.50 offer price. United Tech fell to $71.49.
Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech confirmed on
Thursday it would issue about $4.6 billion in new shares to
fund the deal, which it expects to be accretive to earnings by
mid-2014, two years after it expects the deal to close,
according to spokesman John Moran.
The world's largest maker of elevators will suspend share
buybacks for the next year to protect its credit ratings and
said that that JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was leading a $15
billion loan package to fund the deal.
The acquisition can help United Tech build critical mass in
new aircraft technology and plane services as civil demand
rebounds. Goodrich is poised to grow as key commercial plane
programs such as Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and upcoming
Airbus A320neo ramp up production.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Dave
Zimmerman)
