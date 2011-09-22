(Corrects spelling of Goodrich in headline)

* United Tech to issue $4.6 billion in new shares

* Will suspend buybacks for a year

Sept 22 Shares of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N) fell 4.5 percent in premarket trading on Thursday after the diversified U.S. manufacturer said it would pay $16.5 billion in cash for aircraft components maker Goodrich Corp GR.N.

Shares of Goodrich were up 10.2 percent to $120.71, shy of the $127.50 offer price. United Tech fell to $71.49.

Hartford, Connecticut-based United Tech confirmed on Thursday it would issue about $4.6 billion in new shares to fund the deal, which it expects to be accretive to earnings by mid-2014, two years after it expects the deal to close, according to spokesman John Moran.

The world's largest maker of elevators will suspend share buybacks for the next year to protect its credit ratings and said that that JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) was leading a $15 billion loan package to fund the deal.

The acquisition can help United Tech build critical mass in new aircraft technology and plane services as civil demand rebounds. Goodrich is poised to grow as key commercial plane programs such as Boeing Co's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner and upcoming Airbus A320neo ramp up production.

For full coverage of the deal click: [ID:nS1E78K2B4]

(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((Boston.Newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +1 617-856-4342; Reuters Messaging: scott.malone.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: GOODRICH UNITEDTECH/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.