By Robert Cyran

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Hewlett-Packard's (HPQ.N) board just can't get out of its own way. Appointing Meg Whitman to run the company is the latest example why. The former eBay (EBAY.O) boss only became a director earlier this year. The feckless body has already ousted three previous outsiders, including most recently Leo Apotheker, damaging HP each time along the way. But that's not the only reason choosing Whitman as CEO is almost completely unjustifiable.

It's not that she doesn't come with a reasonable track record. Whitman turned eBay into one of Silicon Valley's bigger successes. In addition to growing the online auctions business, M&A played a part. While the acquisition of Skype was a dud, buying PayPal proved a masterstroke.

But there are blemishes, too. Whitman quit the board of Goldman Sachs (GS.N) in 2002 after it emerged she had been given shares in scores of hot IPOs led by the bank, and quickly dumped them for gains. Goldman also had been providing financial services to eBay at the time.

Experience, however, is a bigger problem than judgment. Selling hardware to companies is HP's sweet spot, yet Whitman's background is almost entirely consumer-oriented. Among her former employers are Procter & Gamble (PG.N) and Disney (DIS.N). Fixing a lumbering giant is also radically different than growing a spry upstart.

After all its troubles with newcomers at the helm, it defies logic that HP directors didn't recruit from the inside. It isn't as if they lacked for candidates. Give Whitman credit, though. Her powers of persuasion apparently swayed the board. She'll need them to run HP.

The company's problems are long-standing. Gross margin, a proxy for pricing power, has been falling for a decade. A history of fetishistic cost cutting has left employees disheartened. The firm's storied R&D program is a shadow of its former self. HP is embarking on a radical transformation. It will take more than smooth talking to work through it all.

Though Whitman doesn't seem to possess the skills to turn the company around, presumably all the HP directors have met her, which is more than can be said of Apotheker, as was recently disclosed in the New York Times. And if the board stays true to form, she also might not be around for long.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- Hewlett-Packard appointed Meg Whitman as president and chief executive on Sept. 22. The former eBay CEO was appointed to HP's board of directors earlier this year. She replaces Leo Apotheker, who stepped down, according to the company.

-- Apotheker was named CEO in September 2010. HP's stock has lost about 40 percent since then, with much of the decline coming since the company revealed on Aug. 18 that it had offered to buy UK-based Autonomy AUTN.L for nearly $12 billion and that it might spin off or sell its PC business.

-- HP's previous two CEOs, Carly Fiorina and Mark Hurd, were ousted by the company's board.

