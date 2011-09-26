Sept 26 Eastman Kodak EK.N shares fell about 18 percent in premarket trading on Monday, the first trading day since the company said it was borrowing $160 million against its credit line.

The company is borrowing the money for "general corporate purposes," Kodak said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kodak has labored for years to convince Wall Street it can turn a profit as it shifts toward digital technology and away from its ailing film business.

It could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Derek Caney)

