Sept 26 Shares of Alpha Natural Resources ANR.N fell more than 3 percent on Monday after analysts cut the coal miner's rating following a lower shipments warning.

One analyst, Michael Tian of Morningstar, suggested the company was struggling under the weight of higher mining costs and labor turnover since it acquired Massey Energy this year.

"Alpha seems to be suffering a severe bout of indigestion after swallowing Massey," Tian wrote in a research note. "Massey was a mismanaged company, and Alpha was initially confident that it would be able to implement best practices and optimize the portfolio to quickly achieve significant synergies.

"This has proved to be optimistic. The company has contended with significant labor turnover and Appalachian costs are in the mid-$70s per ton, more than 20 percent higher than last year," he wrote.

Analyst Paul Forward, of Stifel Nicolaus lowered his 2011-2013 profit estimates for Alpha following the company's warning last week of a 2011 volume shortfall. He cut his third-quarter earnings estimate from 53 cents per share to 6 cents per share. The current consesus is 29 cents per share, according to Thosmon Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dahlman Rose & Co analyst Daniel Scott also lowered his 2011-2013 estimates to reflect Alpha's lower expected tonnage and higher costs. Howard Weil cut Alpha's stock price target to $47 from $60.

In morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha's shares were down 74 cents, or 3.6 percent, at $19.65.

(Reporting by Steve James, editing by Dave Zimmerman)

((steve.james@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6013; Reuters Messaging: steve.james.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ALPHA/SHARES

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.