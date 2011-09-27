WRAPUP 1-Robust China trade data a boon for Asia as protectionist risks loom
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
SEPT 26 SEPT 23 SEPT 26 SEPT 23 U.S. 1.56119 1.55919 IRANIAN 16862.4 N/A EURO 1.15644 1.16098 KUWAIT 0.43143 0.43018 U.K. 1.00605 1.01049 NORWEGIAN 9.05018 9.15491 AUSTRALIA N/A 1.59753 S. AFRICAN 12.5099 13.0366 JAPANESE 119.618 N/A SWEDISH 10.8159 10.6101 CANADIAN 1.61411 1.60316 SWISS 1.41444 1.41388 DANISH 8.60696 8.64013 SAUDI 5.85446 5.84696 CLICK ON USLD16 FOR FULL LIST OF SDR RATES UPDATED DAILY
* Exports rise most since Feb 2015, imports highest in 4 years
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.